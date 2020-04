Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 18:01 Hits: 5

President Trump is set to announce "additional testing guidance and other announcements about safely opening up America again," his press secretary said on Monday.

(Image credit: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/27/844525541/its-on-after-all-trump-to-hold-news-conference-after-white-house-scrapped-briefi?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics