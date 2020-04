Articles

Published on Monday, 27 April 2020

Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign originally promised jobs through the election, then laid off hundreds of workers. Health coverage was offered until the end of April and has been extended.

(Image credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

