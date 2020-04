Articles

What does Congress need to do to prepare for re-opening the country? Georgia's dine-in restaurants and theaters are allowed to open. And, COVID-19 may change basic human interactions like handshakes.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/27/845322483/news-brief-pandemic-relief-more-ga-businesses-open-post-covid-19?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics