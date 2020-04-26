Speaker Pelosi Scolds SCOTUS 'Party Hacks' For Wisconsin Voting Decision

Articles

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi did not come to the Sunday shows to play games. In an appearance on AM Joy Sunday morning, she let the U.S. Supreme Court have a piece of her mind about their decision to force Wisconsin voters to the polls to vote in a special election. While discussing the CARES Act and the funds Democrats had included for universal vote-by-mail in the age of the coronavirus, she turned to the Wisconsin decision. What happened in Wisconsin was unconscionable on the part of the United States Supreme Court. They turned themselves into party hacks. Party hacks. The court said, the election had to take place on that day, the court -- the lower court also said, though, should be consideration for more time for getting and counting absentee ballots. The Supreme court even reversed that. They said you can't do the election, you have to do the election that day, but no accommodation and why? Because they had a political purpose. Disgraceful.

