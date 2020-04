Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 26 April 2020 10:00 Hits: 1

A fight over funding for state and local governments is emerging as an early flashpoint in talks over another coronavirus relief bill. The clash — which pits Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/494600-mcconnell-democrats-feud-over-state-aid-amid-coronavirus