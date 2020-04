Articles

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called for ramped-up policing of coronavirus and antibody testing kits sold online on Sunday. The minority leader told reporters that he was “here to sound the alarm” and “urge the crackdown on”...

