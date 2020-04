Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 26 April 2020 20:55 Hits: 4

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) suggested Sunday that Chinese students should not be allowed to live in the U.S. for the purpose of obtaining science-related degrees from U.S. universities.In an interview with "Sunday Morning Futures" on Fox News, Cotton...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/494742-cotton-says-us-shouldnt-give-visas-to-chinese-students-to-study-science