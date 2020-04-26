Michigan Lawmaker Denies Wearing Confederate Flag Mask, Calls It History, Then Apologizes

Articles

I suppose nothing quite symbolizes today's Republican Party like their allegiance to the Confederate Flag, while trying to thwart a Democratic Governor's efforts to keep the public safe. Zorn apologized yesterday after his antics, and his idiotic comments justifying them made the national news. Source: Washington Post A Michigan lawmaker apologized Saturday for wearing a face mask that resembled the Confederate flag, a day after denying the pattern was a deeply divisive symbol tied to slavery. State Sen. Dale Zorn (R) wore the mask to the Republican-controlled state chambers on Friday to vote on measures related to the novel coronavirus, including a bill that would repeal Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers as conservatives increasingly criticize her stay-at-home order. The uproar over Zorn’s mask was the latest example of pushback to coronavirus restrictions becoming entangled in other conservative causes and culture wars. Protests around the country denouncing stay-at-home orders as oppressive have featured Confederate flags, with one Republican Party official in Wisconsin reportedly urging participants to leave the flags at home — along with AR15s and AK47s — to “control the optics.”

