Maryland Governor Complains About Flood Of Calls Asking About Ingesting Clorox

Donald Trump's daily press conferences have become a menace to the American public and that was exemplified last week when he suggested ingesting disinfectants may kill COVID-19 a few days ago. The chair of the National Governor's Association and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan joined ABC's This Week and explain what happened after Trump made those disastrous remarks. When George Stephanopoulos asked if states like Georgia and Oklahoma are opening too quickly, Hogan said, "I’m going to be very cautious. We're going to make decisions on science." Science, isn't that a nice word? "On Friday, your emergency management agency put out an alert to the citizens of Maryland making sure that they did not ingest or inject disinfectants after the president's comments," Tapper observed. After Trump's insidious remarks disinfectant manufacturers came out and issued warnings against people ingesting any cleaning fluids. Stephanopoulos then played a clip of Trump gaslighting everyone who saw his original remarks by saying he was being sarcastic, which nobody believes. "Many of your citizens didn't see it as sarcasm. Is that how you took it?" Stephanopoulos said.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/gov-hogan-we-had-hundreds-calls-if-it-was

