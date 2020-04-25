Astroturf Group FreedomWorks Applies For $300,000 In COVID-19 Small Business Loans

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 25 April 2020

FreedomWorks, one of the astroturf groups created in the previous decade primarily to not let a Black president create anything nice for this country, has been doing its astroturf thing in the past week by encouraging its members to protest Democratic governors trying to save lives. They even have a "#ReopenAmerica Rally Planning Guide" in which they advise members to: "Maintain proper social distancing; Wear a protective face mask; Follow hygiene and disinfection practices." Or they could, you know, just stay home. While they're making war on Democratic governors, all part of their economic philosophy which includes shutting down government and defaulting on the national debt because deficits, they are also applying for that "bail-out" small business loan money. Yes, those sweet, sweet taxpayer funded loans ostensibly intended to keep the people who do the work in America funded for the duration. They've applied for $300,000 because as Adam Brandon, the president of FreedomWorks, says "I would love someone to give us free cash."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/astroturf-group-freedomworks-applies