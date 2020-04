Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 15:15 Hits: 0

More than 100 House Democrats, led by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday to take up a bill that would put certainĀ groups of undocumented immigrants on a pathway to U.S....

Read more https://thehill.com/latino/494306-hispanic-caucus-pushes-mcconnell-on-dreamer-bill