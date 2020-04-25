Trump Sold America A Malaria Drug Bill Of Goods To Please His Big Donor

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 25 April 2020

I've said on a couple of occasions that I suspect the president promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 for some reason other than personal profit -- I understand why so many people assumed he must have been doing it because sales of the drug would earn him money, but the evidence didn't seem to be there, and even Walter Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics, who's a fierce Trump critic, doesn't believe Trump's small investment in a mutual fund that includes a hydroxychloroquine manufacturer is sufficient explanation for Trump's actions, because the potential profits are too meager. Well, now we have more possible evidence that Trump wasn't hyping the drug for personal profit:

