Rev. Barber Blasts COVID-19 Relief Bills: Congress ‘Too Comfortable With Other Peoples’ Deaths’

On AM Joy this morning, Barber was asked by host Joy Reid what he’d like to see Democrats push for in the next coronavirus relief package, if there is one. His remarks combined a forceful denunciation of government’s neglect of the poor with an urgent plea for their help. BARBER: The problem is what have we fought for? And we have to start before the pandemic. Even before the pandemic, Republicans racialized poverty, Democrats ran from poverty. When Democrats had a majority, we did not vote on certain things that should have taken place. The issue is what should we be fighting for? And if we are saying that people are heroes and they’re frontline workers – you know, we used to call them service workers 45 days ago, now we call them essential workers. They have not been provided guaranteed health care. We found $3 trillion for corporations. We can't find the money for them to be guaranteed health care? It's in our bloated defense budget. It’s in the wealthy paying their fair share. Billionaires have actually made money during this pandemic and the poor have gotten worse. We are choosing these long lines. We are choosing people not having money during this period of time. Germany said they would pick up the salary of their people during this pandemic.

