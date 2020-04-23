Undisclosed stock sales undermine freshman Democrat’s reelection bid

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 20:50 Hits: 0

Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL) (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Rep. Donna Shalala ’s (D-Fla.) reelection campaign could be jeopardized as liberal and conservative groups call for her resignation from a coronavirus oversight commission for failing to disclose stock sales.

The National Republican Congressional Committee , which marked Shalala as one of its Democratic targets in 2020, called on her to resign from a commission overseeing stimulus funds for businesses hit hard by COVID-19. The Republican fundraising committee argued Shalala’s undisclosed stock sales show that she can’t be trusted with taxpayer money.

The news of Shalala’s undisclosed stock sales has also triggered multiple liberal groups, including Demand Progress Education Fund, to call for her resignation from the commission.

“If Shalala remains on the Congressional Oversight Commission there will be ongoing investigations into the dealings of a leading investigator of the bailout,” the group’s executive director David Segal said in a statement. “This is untenable and she must step down now so as to not undermine the Commission’s important work.”

The Miami Herald reported Tuesday that Shalala sold stocks last year to remove potential conflicts of interest, but failed to report those sales within the mandated 45-day window. After being elected, Shalala started working with the House Ethics Committee to set up a blind trust for her assets and transfer individual stocks into mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, Shalala’s chief of staff, Jessica Killin, told the Herald .

Shalala’s top Republican challenger Maria Salazar also joined the calls for Shalala’s resignation from the commission. Salazar is challenging Shalala for the second time after losing to her in 2018 by about 6 percentage points . Salazar has raised close to $1.2 million for their rematch, loaning her campaign $100,000 this cycle.

Continued leadership PAC support shows that Republicans believe Salazar has a chance of flipping the seat back to red. In 2018 Salazar received over $167,000 from GOP leadership PACs, making it her second largest contributing industry. This cycle, Republican leadership PACs gave her over $50,000. Salazar was one of several GOP candidates to receive $10,000 from Eye of the Tiger PAC, which is affiliated with Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.).

The Cook Political Reports rates the seat as likely Democratic.

The freshman Democrat raised more than $4.1 million to flip Florida’s 27th District seat in 2018. For her reelection bid, she raised nearly $1.9 million through the end of March. Shalala was one of the few freshmen Democrats who didn’t outraise their GOP opponents in the first three months of this year. Salazar raised more than $314,000 while Shalala raised over $308,000.

Shalala held stocks in Boeing that she sold in March 2018 and Alaska Airlines that she sold between November 2018 and November 2019, the American Prospect reported . She also held and sold stocks in companies vying for bailout money from the federal government including Chevron and ConocoPhillips . According to her most recent annual financial disclosure, Shalala had between $3.4 million and $10.8 million worth of assets .

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tapped Shalala last week to be a part of the commission overseeing the $500 billion in aid the Treasury Department will distribute to businesses struggling in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Pelosi has made no moves to back down from her original appointment.

“Her leadership as Secretary of Health and Human Services will serve the American people extremely well, as she works to ensure that this historic coronavirus relief package is being used wisely and efficiently to protect the lives and livelihoods of the American people, and not be exploited by profiteers and price-gougers,” Pelosi said in a statement .

These calls for Shalala’s resignation could also reignite the push for Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) to take Shalala’s position. Before the seat was filled, Porter was the only Democrat to publicly seek the appointment.

“Our inspector generals do wonderful work, but by and large the reports linger unread and the problems are not addressed,” Porter said in an interview with the American Prospect. “In my years teaching business related concepts, I can communicate to the American public, this is a term sheet, what’s being charged, what are the conditions.”

The latest increased scrutiny of lawmakers’ personal financial holdings came after OpenSecrets reported Sen. Richard Burr (D-N.C.) sold up to $1.7 million worth of stocks just before the stock market crashed amid the coronavirus outbreak.



