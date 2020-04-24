Joe Biden Worried Trump Will Put A Stop To The November Election

Articles

Published on Friday, 24 April 2020

Joe Biden is saying one of the things many of us have feared in our darker moments: that Donald Trump will try to stop the elections from happening in November. “Mark my words, I think he is going to try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can't be held,” the former vice president said during an online fundraiser for his presidential campaign. “Imagine threatening not to fund the post office. Now, what in God’s name is that about? Other than trying to let the word out that he’s going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote,” Biden added. “That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.” The Trump campaign responded with a statement that was an incoherent word salad of Trumpist conspiracy theories against Biden and Democrats. The law doesn’t give Trump the power to unilaterally delay elections, but that doesn’t mean he won’t try—and of course he has Senate Republicans and a lot of judges he’s appointed to back him up. Crossposted with permission from Daily Kos.

