CNN Calls BS On Trump Claim His Disinfectant Injection Rec Was ‘Sarcasm’

Published on Friday, 24 April 2020

With the reality-based world aghast at Donald Trump’s insane recommendation yesterday, Trump World is trying to gaslight us into disbelieving our own ears. Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany wants us to believe Trump was taken out of context (he wasn’t) and Trump is pretending he was only being sarcastic. CNN called out the lies. First, Dr. Sanjay Gupta blasted Trump for wasting scientists’ time by making them wonder if he really wanted them to conduct a dangerous study, then announcing he didn’t really mean it. Anchor Anderson Cooper also blasted Trump: COOPER: It’s ridiculous. The whole thing, it’s just ludicrous and now the president has just added to it by pretending that we are all morons and we didn’t hear what we actually hear. Borger was even sharper:

