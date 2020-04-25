Gordon Sondland's Boutique Hotel Chain And Others Getting 'Small Business' Loans

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 25 April 2020 01:19 Hits: 7

Remember Gordon Sondland? Of course you do, from back in the before time when the national crisis was impeachment. He’s the now-former ambassador to the European Union, who got that cushy job by being a big donor to Donald Trump's inaugural committee. Trump might have fired him from that sweet gig, but that doesn't mean Sondland's out of the money loop with Republicans at all. Because guess who got some of that "small business" coronavirus emergency loan money?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/gordon-sondlands-boutique-hotel-chain-and