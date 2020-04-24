Coronavirus stimulus spurs near-record first-quarter lobbying spending

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 21:21 Hits: 9

Lobbying spending spiked to near-record levels from January through March as powerful companies, trade groups and other clients rushed to influence the government’s response to COVID-19, particularly its $2.2 trillion stimulus bill.

Federal lobbying spending totaled $903 million in the first quarter of 2020, according to OpenSecrets’ initial review of lobbying filings. That’s the same figure OpenSecrets found during its initial review of lobbying spending in the first quarter of 2010 , which turned out to be the most expensive quarter — and year — for lobbying on record. This year’s first-quarter spending total will likely rise by another $20 million to $30 million as firms file late reports.

Lobbyists centered their efforts around the CARES Act, the bipartisan stimulus bill that established a $500 billion fund for distressed companies and distributed $350 billion in loans to small businesses.

OpenSecrets found that at least 3,200 clients reported lobbying on issues related to coronavirus and the stimulus bill . More than 1,500 lobbying clients specifically reported attempting to influence the House version of the CARES Act . Among all non-appropriations bills introduced since 2005, only the 2009 stimulus package drew more lobbying clients.

Clients that had never lobbied before hired lobbyists to ask Congress for financial aid in the stimulus bill. Industry groups asked Congress for more than $2.7 billion in direct support, but only a select few industries received carved-out stimulus funds. Some airlines increased their lobbying spending in the first quarter as the industry secured billions in taxpayer-funded grants.

Lockdowns and other restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19 have hit some industries particularly hard, especially restaurants, hotels and travel companies. Several clients, including gun industry groups , dispatched lobbyists to push the Trump administration to deem their industry essential . Some states rely on federal guidance to decide which companies can remain open amid the pandemic.

The agriculture sector is reeling, with some farms struggling to sell their crops due to a lack of demand. Dairy farmers are dumping thousands of gallons of milk due to closed schools and restaurants. The agribusiness sector spent $37 million on lobbying from January through March, it’s highest ever first-quarter mark. The Agriculture Department satisfied some of the sector’s requests last week when it unveiled $19 billion in aid to farmers and others in the food industry.

The finance, insurance and real estate sector shelled out $136 million. Private equity firms and trade groups lobbied to access government loans but were ultimately denied . However tax experts told the Washington Post that hedge fund investors and real estate executives saw the biggest benefits from tax breaks in the CARES Act. The top trade group for private health insurers, America’s Health Insurance Plans , spent a record $3.6 million as it lobbied Congress for help offsetting insurers’ expected losses.

Health sector spending reached $161 million, around the all-time high first-quarter mark set last year . Gilead Sciences , the drugmaker working on a COVID-19 treatment, saw one of the biggest jumps in spending. It spent nearly $2.5 million, beating its 2019 first-quarter figure.

Researcher Dan Auble contributed to this report.



