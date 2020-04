Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 17:36 Hits: 9

Senior writer Neil Paine looks into how personal data is being used to fight COVID-19 and explores when such measures become too invasive.

Read more from Neil Paine.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/should-we-sacrifice-our-data-privacy-to-fight-the-coronavirus/