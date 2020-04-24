Trump Insists He Suggested Injecting Disinfectant &#8216;Sarcastically&#8217;

Articles

President Donald Trump used his go-to excuse on Friday afternoon to walk back his astonishing suggestion that people inject disinfectant to cure COVID-19.

“I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen,” Trump said in the Oval Office, according to a pool report.

When asked if he was encouraging such use of disinfectant, the President replied “Of course not.”

He said using disinfectant on one’s hands “could have a very good effect.”

It was Trump’s effort to do damage control after arguing the previous day that because “disinfectant knocks [COVID-19] out in a minute,” there should be “a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning.”

The “sarcasm” defense has become a familiar refrain from the President over the past several years. It’s a card he’s played more than once after drawing controversy over a particularly shocking remark or claim.

