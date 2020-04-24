Maddow Points Out Trump Doesn't Seem To Know The Actual COVID-19 Death Toll

Articles

Rachel Maddow opened this segment with the sobering sight of protesters piling up body bags in front of Trump's Washington hotel. "Those aren't real body bags, but they are meant to symbolize the thousands of Americans who have died," she said. "The U.S. death toll from coronavirus, as of today, is staggering. As of today, 48,902 Americans have been killed -- and that's just over the course of about a month. "For what it's worth, and when you're thinking about whether a protest like this might wake the president up, whether it might get the president's attention a little bit, to have body bags laid out in front of his hotel, for what it's worth, the president does not really seem up on the fact that 48,902 Americans have already been killed by this epidemic. We know that he is not really up on this number," she said. "We know that for sure, because this was the president at the beginning of this week, on Monday of this week, talking about what he thought the U.S. death toll would end up being." TRUMP: Now we're going toward 50, I'm hearing, or 60,000 people. I'm hearing 60,000 people. We could end up at 50." "That's this week. The president, positing that the American death toll in total could be 50,000 people, he thinks that's where we will end up, that's what he's hearing as president. That's as bad as it will get. That's what he wants people to know, that the death toll could be, when this is all over.

