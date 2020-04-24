Friday News Dump: 'Some' Experts Think It's Not Dangerous, And Other News

Articles

Published on Friday, 24 April 2020

In a record low for access journalism, the New York Times implies that "some" experts DON'T BELIEVE INJECTING DISINFECTANTS IS DANGEROUS. Dear sweet Baby Jesus. And CNN follows in their footsteps: At a White House briefing, President Trump theorized — dangerously, in the view of some experts — about the powers of sunlight, ultraviolet light and household disinfectants to kill the coronavirus https://t.co/cm6fyxqQ0O — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 24, 2020 What. the fuck. IS WRONG WITH YOU. — Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King Of You (@commiegirl1) April 24, 2020

