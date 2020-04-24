The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Lysol Had To Put Out A Statement Warning People Not To Inject Disinfectant As COVID Treatment

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

On Thursday night, Donald Trump suggested that injecting disinfectant into the human body may be an effective treatment for COVID. It is not. Sure, it will kill the coronavirus in your body, but it will also kill you. Sort of defeats the purpose, right? Not only were doctors aghast, but Lysol issued a statement as well. Lysol maker, Reckitt Benckiser Plc, put out a statement saying that “under no circumstance” should its disinfectant products be injected into the human body. The further said: “As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/lysol-had-put-out-statement-warning-people

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version