Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 21:48 Hits: 1

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing blowback from across the political spectrum after he suggested states should be able to declare bankruptcy as they face severe budget holes sparked by the coronavirus outbreak. The debate...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/494406-mcconnell-sparks-bipartisan-backlash-with-state-bankruptcy-remarks