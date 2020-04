Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 20:46 Hits: 3

Only around 20% of Americans say shelter-in-place measures are "causing more harm than good," the Kaiser Family Foundation reports.

(Image credit: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/23/843175656/8-in-10-americans-support-covid-19-shutdown-kaiser-health-poll-finds?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics