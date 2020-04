Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 22:18 Hits: 4

It is the fourth measure approved by Congress in less than two months to combat the pandemic. This one, totaling $484 billion, will supply fresh funding to a new small business lending program.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/23/842706630/congress-passes-latest-economic-relief-package-to-confront-coronavirus?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics