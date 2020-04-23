Fox News Uses Bogus Osama Bin Laden Smear Of Joe Biden To Appease King Man-Baby

Articles

Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020

Fox News is now turning toward mass murderer and the man who orchestrated the 9/11 attacks, Osama bin Laden, to smear Joe Biden and help Trump's reelection campaign. By controlling Fox News, Trump has a strong hold on media messaging and that's paying off for him in a big way. Earlier today there was a new Fox News poll with very bad results for Trump so Fox News knew they had to do something to try and mitigate it. The "news" being hyped by Fox News was actually a Washington Post story from 2012 but Trump needs help now so FoxNews.com writer Gregg Re re-discovered it just in time to try and shift the conversation away from Trump's horrible poll numbers and to attack Joe Biden. Check out this headline: Usama bin Laden wanted to kill Obama so 'totally unprepared' Biden would be president, declassified docs show Fox News might as well use the opinions of Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, and the BTK killer as key political pundits who all support Donald Trump too. Why not? It won't change the polls. Future Fox News headline, probably: Every serial killer and mass murderer supports Trump for president in 2020 Lede: And they should know! Only Fox News opinions matter so jump on the serial killer train.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/fox-news-uses-osama-bin-laden-try-and