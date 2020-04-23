The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Bulldozes Mitch McConnell For 'Dumb,' 'Vicious' State Bankruptcy Idea

Gov. Andrew Cuomo let loose his wrath in Sen. Mitch McConnell's direction after McConnell blithely suggested states should simply declare bankruptcy if their economies were suffering that badly. God forbid they should include money for the state governments to function, let alone recover from this crushing pandemic, in the second trillion-dollar economic stimulus package Congress is trying to pass.

