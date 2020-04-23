Trump Pivots Completely On Georgia's Reopening — Now 'It's Too Soon'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 22:18 Hits: 6

Well, that was fast. Between Wednesday morning and Wednesday evening, Donald Trump went from celebrating that “Our Country is starting to OPEN FOR BUSINESS again” to criticizing Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen businesses, including hair salons and gyms, starting Friday. Making Trump’s about-face even more interesting is that in a Tuesday evening phone call, he reportedly told Kemp he supported the move.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/trump-pivots-completely-georgias-reopening