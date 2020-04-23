Trump Wants Research Into Injecting Disinfectant Into Our Veins

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020

Donald Trump is the dumbest person to ever hold political office in the history of the United States. He is uneducated, unwilling to learn, egotistical, arrogant, conceited, haughty and vain. He surrounds himself with sycophants whose only job is to say "Yes, Mr. President" at all times. When he is forced to talk to a professional like Dr. Fauci, he tries his best to break them with flattery and manipulation until they eventually support his crazy positions in public. On Thursday night, Trump held his daily "MAGA Rally/Conference". At the beginning, he brought out DHS official William Bryan, who said that during controlled tests, they found that high humidity (over 80%) and high heat had an effect on the virus. But he was clear that this study is in its early stages. Trump didn't hear that part. He just wanted to show the world that HE FOUND THE SOLUTION and the solution is SUN AND HEAT AND DISINFECTANT. So, of course, he asks: "A question that probably some of you are thinking of if you're totally into that world, which I find to be very interesting. So supposing we hit the body with a tremendous -- whether it's ultraviolet or very powerful light. And I think you said that hasn't been checked, but you're going test it. Supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way. And I think you said you're going test that too. Sounds interesting. And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute.

