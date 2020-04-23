OpenSecrets unveils updated personal financial profiles of federal lawmakers

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 11:00 Hits: 9

For Immediate Release:

Contact: Brendan Quinn, 202-354-0110

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2020 – As fallout from recent allegations of insider trading by members of Congress shows, Americans are deeply concerned about public officials using privileged information for their own self-enrichment. To help the public more effectively monitor their representatives in Washington, the Center for Responsive Politics announces updates to the Personal Finances section of our OpenSecrets.org website, which now features the most recent data available, including profiles for members of Congress first elected in the 2018 cycle.

This research details the net worth, assets and liabilities of each member of Congress, providing much needed transparency into the financial dealings and holdings of our federal lawmakers. The section also reveals the most popular industries and sectors attracting investments by our elected officials.

What does this data tell us? It is clear from even a cursory glance that our federal lawmakers are far more wealthy than the average American. An estimated 291 members, or 54 percent, of Congress were millionaires in 2018, and the median member of Congress is worth nearly $1.3 million, up from $1.2 million in 2017. Many longtime lawmakers have greatly increased their wealth during their time in office.

Still, like America at large, a sizable wealth gap exists within Congress. The richest 10 percent of Congress has three times more wealth than the bottom 90 percent. While the 10 richest members of Congress are worth a combined $1.7 billion, some members have yet to pay off their student loans.

“Given the current crisis, it could hardly be clearer why citizens must take responsibility for monitoring government actions and holding it accountable,” said CRP executive director Sheila Krumholz. “The ability to see lawmakers’ personal financial investments is essential for constituents to monitor and flag potential conflicts of interest and to rest assured of the integrity of their policy decisions.” – CRP Executive Director Sheila Krumholz

For over 35 years, the Center for Responsive Politics has empowered Americans with information and helped propel the discussion on transparency in governance. CRP’s in-depth research and analysis reveal important facts about how our nation’s politics and policies are shaped and influenced. To that end, having the most up-to-date data available on the investments and personal wealth of our elected officials is more important than ever in this critical election year. Just last month, original reporting by CRP journalist Karl Evers-Hillstrom into the unloading of stocks by Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) prompted other journalists to look into the investment actions of other members of Congress and inspired an ethics complaint , a lawsuit , and an investigation by the Justice Department.

###

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR RESPONSIVE POLITICS

Nonpartisan, independent and nonprofit, the Center for Responsive Politics is the nation’s premier research group tracking money in U.S. politics and its effect on elections and public policy. Founded in 1983, CRP’s vision is for Americans to be empowered by access to clear and unbiased information about money’s role in politics and policy and to use that knowledge to strengthen our democracy.



For permission to reprint for commercial uses, such as textbooks, contact the Center: Feel free to distribute or cite this material, but please credit the Center for Responsive Politics.For permission to reprint for commercial uses, such as textbooks, contact the Center: [email protected]