Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 23:03 Hits: 4

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) on Wednesday called for an investigation into the removal of the former director of the federal office that will be at the forefront of developing a COVID-19 cure.Markey’s push for an investigation came after Rick Bright,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/494228-markey-calls-for-investigation-into-brights-reassignment-at-nih