Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 21:49 Hits: 4

Richard Bright says he was removed from his post because of his "insistence" that the government spend funds on "safe and scientifically vetted solutions" to address the coronavirus.

(Image credit: David J. Phillip/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/22/842013672/federal-doctor-says-he-was-removed-for-resisting-unproven-coronavirus-treatments?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics