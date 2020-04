Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 23:46 Hits: 5

The order "will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens," Trump said at the White House Wednesday.

(Image credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/22/841116811/read-trump-signs-proclamation-temporarily-suspending-immigration?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics