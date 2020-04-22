The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Las Vegas Mayor Leaves Anderson Cooper Stunned After Bonkers Interview

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman possibly has the most twisted, convoluted, unscientific and dangerous attitude toward Covid-19 and the spread of it that I've ever heard. During an interview that went for well over 30 minutes, Goodman displayed complete ignorance of the science behind containing the virus, absolute disregard for public safety, and more. Nearly 16 minutes of the interview is in the video above. Rather than try and summarize what was said, I'll put Jon Ralston's tweets here and invite you to watch her with your own eyes. Prepare to be as amazed and dismayed as Cooper was. "I want the hotel rooms open," @mayoroflasvegas declares on CNN.Sports?"I'd love everything open....we've had viruses here for years."Here we go again.... — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) April 22, 2020 Conventions?"Absolutely. I want everything back."@andersoncooper, like @KatyTurNBC before him, seems....surprised.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/las-vegas-mayor-leaves-anderson-cooper

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version