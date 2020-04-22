'Doctor' Donald Trump Declares That Mere 'Embers Of Corona' Will Remain In The Fall

Articles

Donald Trump is not a Doctor. He barely graduated college. He is an idiot. He cannot read. He can barely speak. Yet, he stood on stage on Wednesday and told the American people that coronavirus probably won't come back in the fall. He is livid about a Washington Post report that quoted CDC director Robert Redfield (who IS a doctor) as saying that the "second wave of coronavirus is likely to be even more devastating." 'Dr.' Trump said the following, with zero evidence or medical training: "It won't be coming back in the fall, though, that it was. It will becoming back in smaller doses that we can contain. The doctor was saying, and I spoke to him at great length, he was saying should it come back together, now you have the flu and the embers of corona. And in my opinion, from everything we've seen, everything we've witnessed. What we've we will not go through. Just gone through, we will not go through - embers of corona, and you could have some a big flu- you could have, they could combine, if system. and if they come together -- it's not great. But we will not go through what we went through for the last two months." Pushback was FAST.

