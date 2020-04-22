Protest Song Of The Week: ‘No Más’ By Irreversible Entanglements

Articles

Irreversible Entanglements are a politically-minded avant-garde jazz ensemble formed in early 2015 by saxophonist Keir Neuringer, poet Camae Ayewa (a.k.a. Moor Mother) and bassist Luke Stewart, who joined forces to perform at a Musicians Against Police Brutality event organized after New York police murdered Akai Gurley.

Shortly after their performance, they recruited two new members—trumpeter Aquiles Navarro and drummer Tcheser Holmes— their self-titled debut album, which was released in 2017. The album dealt with black trauma and provided listeners with an empowering message of liberation. (It made Shadowproof’s list of top ten protest albums in 2017.)

The ensemble recently released their follow-up, “Who Sent You?” It includes this week’s featured track, “No Más.”

Musically, the follow-up’s arrangements are still experimental, but the approach is less intense and noisy than its predecessor. Even though there is a degree of confrontation with the music and lyrics, it is more balanced with more warmth and comfort thematically.

A video was released to accompany “No Más.” Shot in Johannesburg, South Africa by Imani Nikyah Dennison, the stunning video is built around the concept of Africans leaving planet earth to flee oppression. The visuals complement the free jazz musical arrangements and Ayewa’s powerful poetry.

“No mas. No more. No longer will we allow them to divide and conquer, divide and oppress, define our humanity,” the ensemble proclaims.

