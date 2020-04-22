China’s Role in Coronavirus Pandemic Becoming Key US Election Issue

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 08:41 Hits: 1

China’s alleged underreporting and misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan is becoming a heated topic in the U.S. presidential election. VOA’s Brian Padden reports that both President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, have launched dueling campaign ads accusing each other of being soft on China’s handling of the pandemic.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/chinas-role-coronavirus-pandemic-becoming-key-us-election-issue-4264781