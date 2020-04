Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 15:28 Hits: 1

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Tuesday that Republicans will keep trying to confirm President Trump's judicial nominees once the chamber returns to Washington, despite the coronavirus pandemic.McConnell, asked during an...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/494089-mcconnell-says-gop-will-confirm-trump-court-picks-through-pandemic