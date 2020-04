Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 20:11 Hits: 7

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is urging President Trump to walk back a signing statement from last month's massive coronavirus package, warning it could be used to sideline inspectors general (IGs).Grassley, in a letter to Trump, said he was "...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/494185-gop-senator-warns-trump-against-sidelining-watchdogs