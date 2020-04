Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 20:08 Hits: 7

Congress passed its $2 trillion coronavirus response package with multiple provisions for transparency and oversight. The money has flowed, but those accountability provisions are off to a slow start.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/22/841925651/accountability-provisions-for-relief-package-are-off-to-a-slow-start?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics