Banks Made $10 Billion In Fees Processing PPP Loans

In another big FU to small businesses that are desperate for these PPP loans, banks issuing the loans made $10 billion in fees, according to an NPR investigation. That's a huge amount of money that could have helped so many more small businesses that are in crisis right now. Banks handling the government's $349 billion loan program for small businesses made more than $10 billion in fees — even as tens of thousands of small businesses were shut out of the program, according to an analysis of financial records by NPR. The banks took in the fees while processing loans that required less vetting than regular bank loans and had little risk for the banks, the records show. Taxpayers provided the money for the loans, which were guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. I wrote about my frustrating odyssey into just trying to get an application submitted not just to my bank, but several other institutions. Banks and other financial institutions are not lending their money, but American taxpayer money that has been guaranteed by the federal government.

