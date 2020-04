Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 18:47 Hits: 7

In honor of the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, join Joe Biden for a virtual town hall to address one of the most pressing issues facing our country and the world with special guest Vice President Al Gore.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/watch-live-climate-change-town-hall-vps