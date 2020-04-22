Trump Insists 'People Love Me, I Won' When Reporter Holds Him Accountable For Deaths

Articles

Whenever Trump, his administration, or his minions are asked important questions about their actions' impact on the American people, you get the same response. They either lie, refuse to answer, spew nonsensical Kellyanne Conway alternate reality talking points, blame somebody else, or wax poetic about how awesome Trump is. That's the state of this country under the Trump administration. The respected, veteran NPR reporter Yamiche Alcindor cornered Trump on Monday about how his dimwitted words at the beginning of the pandemic led to people getting infected and dying. His answers were more ridiculous and offensive than they usually are. Alcindor said, "Your language and how you approach the coronavirus at the beginning, I interviewed someone who said that his family got sick, they went to a funeral in mid-March and they said mainly, because the president wasn't taking it seriously, they said if the president had had a mask on, if he was saying that we should stay home..." Trump tried to interrupt her question, but she was undeterred. She continued, "He said his family members were sick, but they were listening to you. Do you feel like, or were you concerned that downplaying the virus that maybe got some people sick?" Trump replied, "And a lot of people love Trump," in the third person. "A lot of people love me, to see them all the time, I guess I'm here for a reason," he said. Trump continued, "To the best of night my knowledge, I won. And I think we're going to win again in a landslide."

