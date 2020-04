Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 21:34 Hits: 2

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said on Tuesday that he opposes an interim $484 billion coronavirus relief bill — but would not block it — and called for parts of the economy shuttered in order to stem the spread of COVID-19 to be reopened. "...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/493986-paul-opposes-coronavirus-relief-bill-calls-for-reopening-economy