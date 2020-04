Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 21:46 Hits: 2

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday blocked an attempt by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) to allow for temporary remote voting as the House prepares to take up its own proposal this week.Paul, speaking from the Senate floor, argued that...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/493994-mcconnell-blocks-pauls-proposal-on-emergency-remote-voting