Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 09:01 Hits: 11

Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden of being cozy with Chinese leaders. The Biden campaign says Trump is ineffective with China on the coronavirus, escalating a central showdown in the campaign.

(Image credit: Matt Rourke, Patrick Semansky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/22/840558299/biden-and-trump-battle-over-who-is-weak-on-china?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics