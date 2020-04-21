Proud Boys Spied On Man Their Ex-Attorney Planned To Murder

Articles

In case there was any question about the character of the right-wing thugs attracted to street-brawling outfits like the Proud Boys, this week’s news provides only the latest example of the criminally pathological qualities that imbue organizations like this, a product of their sociopathic agendas and ideologies. It now emerges that a man who had a brief moment of national notoriety in the turmoil surrounding the Proud Boys in the late autumn of 2018 as the organization’s ostensible attorney in fact actually used his street-brawling compatriots to conduct surveillance on a man he intended to kill, according to police. Jason Lee Van Dyke, a 39-year-old Texas man, allegedly used members of the Arizona chapter of Proud Boys to conduct surveillance on a Phoenix man, Thomas Retzlaff, with whom Van Dyke had been engaged in a running legal dispute. The plan was revealed in court documents, the Southern Poverty Law Center reported this week, which featured an audio recording in which Van Dyke not only told an FBI informant of the surveillance, but said he intended to kill Retzlaff.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/proud-boys-spied-man-their-ex-attorney