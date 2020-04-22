On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Donald Trump Declares That He Is Stopping All Immigration To America

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Donald Trump declared that he will be signing an order cutting off all immigration to the United States in an effort to cut off coronavirus, even though it is raging already inside our country. A better option would be to cut off movement between states, especially with some red states opening up, even though the virus is raging inside their borders. In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020 The awful irony of this decision is that today is Holocaust Remembrance Day, a worldwide holiday that is one of the most solemn days in Israel and in the Jewish community. Holocaust survivors and their families attend remembrance ceremonies and participate in memorial marches at the camps. Sirens blare through Israel at 10:00am for 2 straight minutes. The entire country stops. People stop driving. They get out of their cars. People stop walking. Everyone stops, puts their head down, closes their eyes and reflect on the horror of the Holocaust.

