Beyond Prisons: COVID-19 Dispatch From California Prison

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 20:26 Hits: 9

Brian Sonenstein interviews a woman who we’re calling “Alice” to protect her and her husband from retaliation by California prison officials.

Alice organizes with other family members as part of a group known as Unite Against CDCR. Her husband is incarcerated in Soledad, California at the Correctional Training Facility (CTF)—one of the prisons where Gladiator Fights have taken place over the last few years.

She shared some of what she has heard and experienced herself regarding the prison’s response to the pandemic. We compare and contrast what California prison officials say they are doing in response to the crisis with what Alice has heard is happening at CTF. We also discuss how the prison is reacting to efforts by her husband and other prisoners to protect themselves.

Episode Resources

Unite Against CDCR

Petition: Tell CDCR TO Allow All Inmates Access To Tablets & Email

Reporting on Gladiator Fights

Contact Unite Against CDCR at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Support our show and join us on Patreon. Check out our other donation options as well.

Please listen, subscribe, and rate/review our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and on Google Play

Visit our website at beyond-prisons.com

Join our mailing list for updates on new episodes, events, and more

Send tips, comments, and questions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Kim Wilson is available for speaking engagements and to facilitate workshops. Please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information

Twitter: @Beyond_Prison

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beyondprisonspodcast/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beyondprisons/

Hosts: Kim Wilson and Brian Sonenstein

Music: Jared Ware

The post Beyond Prisons: COVID-19 Dispatch From California Prison appeared first on Shadowproof.

Read more https://shadowproof.com/2020/04/21/beyond-prisons-covid-19-dispatch-from-california-prison/